The College Football Playoff continues on New Year's Day when (1) Oregon faces (8) Ohio State in the Rose Bowl. This is a rematch of one of the best games of the 2024 college football season when Oregon defeated Ohio State 32-31 on Oct. 12.

The Buckeyes had an opportunity to win the game on the final drive against the Ducks, but time expired as quarterback Will Howard scrambled to try and get into range for a potential game-winning field goal. Ohio State's loss to Michigan in the final game of the regular season cost it a chance for a rematch with the Ducks in the Big Ten title game

Oregon instead met Penn State, capping off a perfect 13-0 season with a conference title and a win over the Nittany Lions.

Ohio State made a statement in its first-round win over Tennessee at home. The Buckeyes ended the Volunteers' season with a 42-17 win to advance to the quarterfinals. Here's everything you need to know ahead of Oregon's matchup with Ohio State.

How to watch Oregon vs. Ohio State live

Date: Wednesday, Jan. 1 | Time: 5 p.m. ET

Location: Rose Bowl -- Pasadena, California

TV: ESPN | Live stream: fubo (Try for free)

Oregon vs. Ohio State: Players to watch

Dillon Gabriel, QB, Oregon: Gabriel is one of the most experienced quarterbacks in the country. The former UCF and Oklahoma star is playing his sixth and final season of college football and has a chance to break Case Keenum's career passing record of 19,217 yards if his team makes a deep run in the CFP.

Will Howard, QB, Ohio State: The Kansas State transfer put together a productive first season in Columbus. Howard has thrown for 3,171 yards and 29 touchdowns this and is coming off his second game with at least 300 passing yards.

Jordan James, RB, Oregon: After spending last season as the backup to former star running back Bucky Irving, James ran for 1,253 yards and 15 touchdowns this season. He scored two touchdowns on the ground against Penn State in the Big Ten title game.

Jeremiah Smith, WR, Ohio State: Smith is living up to the standard set by a long line of talented Buckeye receivers. He set numerous records this season as a true freshman and is the key to Ohio State's deep CFP run. Smith has 63 catches for 1,037 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Matayo Uiagalelei, DE, Oregon: The younger brother of Florida State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has been Oregon's best pass rusher this season. Uiagalelei recorded a team-high 10.5 sacks and forced two fumbles in his second season. Uiagalelei and Oregon's pass rush must get home against Ohio State.

Oregon vs. Ohio State prediction, pick

Oregon has looked like the team to beat in the regular season, but Ohio State is a tough draw for the No. 1 seed in the CFP. The Ducks have the perfect blend of experience and playmakers on both sides to make a deep run in the CFP. This has all the makings of being an all-time classic. Oregon wins a close one. Pick: Oregon +1.5

