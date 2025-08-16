Skip to Main Content
EyePartInnerEyePartCorner
player headshot

Youngstown St. • #13 • WR

Fresh Walters

player headshot
Next Game
Thu, Aug 28 @ 6:00 pm ET
vs Mercyhurst Lakers (0-0)
  • Stambaugh Stadium
Game Preview

Missouri Valley Standings

Team Conf Overall
ILST
 0-0 0-0
INST
 0-0 0-0
NOIOWA
 0-0 0-0
SIL
 0-0 0-0
MURYST
 0-0 0-0
NDK
 0-0 0-0
NDST
 0-0 0-0
SD
 0-0 0-0
SDST
 0-0 0-0
YST
 0-0 0-0
Full Standings
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Top Fresh Walters News

Player Bio

HT/WT: 5-10, 180 lbs
Birthplace: Fort Lauderdale, FL
Class: Sophomore