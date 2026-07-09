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VMI • #52 • OL

Bryce Burnett

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Next Game

Sat, Aug 29 @ 6:00 pm ET |
ESP+
@ Idaho State Bengals (6-6)
  • ICCU Dome
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Southern Standings

Team Conf Overall
MERCER
 8-0 9-3
WCAR
 6-2 7-5
ETNST
 5-3 7-5
WOFF
 5-3 6-6
TNCHAT
 4-4 5-7
FUR
 4-4 6-6
CIT
 3-5 4-8
SAMF
 1-7 1-11
VMI
 0-8 1-11
Full Standings
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    Week 1 Highlights: VMI at Navy (8/30)

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Player Bio

HT/WT: 6-1, 295 lbs
Birthplace: Peachtree City, GA
Class: Junior