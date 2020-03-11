2020 Fantasy Baseball Draft Prep: Shortstop Tiers, Version 2.0

Tiers are a simple but effective way of plotting out a draft strategy that assures you won't fall behind at any position while maximizing your return on every pick. They serve an alternate form of rankings that groups players by expected level of production, denoting the points in the rankings where the most significant drop-offs occur. In the heat of a draft, you'll know which position to target by observing which one is closest to having its current tier depleted.

Below are the shortstop tiers for 2020. They depict a star-studded position with plenty of depth at the top that nonetheless can still be depleted in deeper leagues.

The Super Elite: Alex Bregman, Trea Turner, Francisco Lindor, Trevor Story

The Elite: Fernando Tatis, Xander Bogaerts

The Near-Elite: Gleyber Torres, Jonathan Villar^, Adalberto Mondesi^, Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Carlos Correa, Javier Baez, Manny Machado

The Next-Best Things: Tim Anderson^, Corey Seager

The Fallback Options: Jorge Polanco

The Last Resorts: Amed Rosario, Didi Gregorius, Elvis Andrus, Paul DeJong, Jean Segura, Kevin Newman, Dansby Swanson, Carter Kieboom, Jon Berti^

The Deep-Leaguers: Nico Hoerner, David Fletcher

The Leftovers: Nick Ahmed, Andrelton Simmons, Willy Adames, Luis Urias, Niko Goodrum, Freddy Galvis

^:one tier lower in points leagues