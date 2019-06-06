Athletics' Matt Olson: Multi-hit effort in loss

Olson went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a walk in a loss to the Angels on Wednesday.

Olson's first multi-hit effort since May 22 snapped an 0-for-15 skid that had encompassed his previous four contests. The slugging first baseman had gotten his average up to .238 as recently as May 29, but the aforementioned multi-game slide had prompted a 36-point tumble prior to Wednesday's production.