Athletics' Matt Olson: Heads to bench

Olson is not in the lineup Thursday against the Angels.

Olson has started the past 14 games for Oakland, slashing .222/.323/.500 with four homers and a 32.2 percent strikeout rate during that stretch. With left-hander Tyler Skaggs on the mound Thursday, Mark Canha is starting at first base and hitting sixth in place of Olson.

