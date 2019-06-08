Twins' Mitch Garver: Not starting Saturday
Garver is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Tigers.
The competition for starts behind the plate in Minnesota was reduced after Willians Astudillo was optioned Saturday, but Garver will still be forced to split time with Jason Castro. Castro takes his turn Saturday.
