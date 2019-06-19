Twins' Willians Astudillo: Brought back to big leagues

Astudillo was recalled from Triple-A Rochester on Wednesday.

Surprisingly strong seasons from Mitch Garver and Jason Castro have left little room for playing time for Astudillo behind the plate, but at-bats are open in a utility role with Marwin Gonzalez on the injured list due to a hamstring strain. Astudillo has kept up an excellent strikeout rate (4.1 percent) in his second season in the big leagues, though his overall .250/.273/.357 slash line is far from impressive.

