Athletics' Matt Chapman: On base thrice in win

Chapman went 2-for-4 with a double, a run-scoring fielder's choice, a walk and a run in a win over the Orioles on Wednesday.

Chapman was a constant presence on the bases in the win, and he contributed to a six-double explosion by the Athletics. The third baseman now has a six-game hitting streak and has laced a total of five extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple) over that span.

