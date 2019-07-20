Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win

Escobar went 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and two RBI in Friday's 10-7 victory over the Brewers.

Escobar swatted a game-tying RBI triple in the third inning off Jhoulys Chacin, then launched a solo homer off Jay Jackson in the fourth inning to extend the Diamondbacks' lead to 8-4. The 30-year-old has been a key component in Arizona's lineup this season, slashing .291/.344/.554 with 22 home runs, 77 RBI and 63 runs scored.