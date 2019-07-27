Astros' Carlos Correa: Hitless in return

Correa went 0-for-4 with two strikeouts in Friday's loss to the Cardinals.

Correa was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday and played for the first time since May 26. Prior to suffering a rib injury, Correa was putting up strong numbers (.907 OPS, 11 home runs) in 50 games, indicating he was back on track after a disappointing and injury-impacted 2018.