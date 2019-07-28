Drury will start at third base and bat seventh Sunday against the Rays.

Drury will be rewarded with a fourth consecutive start after he starred in Saturday's 10-9 win in 12 innings. The veteran delivered perhaps his best performance of the season, going 4-for-6 with two home runs and three RBI in the come-from-behind victory. While Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is locked in as the Jays' everyday third baseman, Drury's ability to play multiple infield and outfield spots could continue to allow him to see steady at-bats.