Mets' Pete Alonso: Goes yard again

Alonso went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Marlins.

The rookie slugger went yard for the second straight game, and the 36th time this season, with a fifth-inning blast off Hector Noesi. Alonso is now three long balls back of Christian Yelich for the major-league lead in homers.

