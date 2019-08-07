Frazier is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Brewers.

Frazier will take a seat on the bench for Wednesday's series finale with left-hander Drew Pomeranz tabbed to start what will be a bullpen game for the Brewers. Pablo Reyes will start at the keystone in place of Frazier, who is just 4-for-35 (.114) over his last 10 appearances.

