Yankees' Gio Urshela: Back in action
Urshela (leg) is starting at third base and hitting third Wednesday against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Urshela has been cleared to rejoin the starting lineup after missing the past two games with a bruised leg, which he suffered after fouling a ball off his leg twice over the weekend. The corner infielder has been dialed in at the dish since the All-Star break, slashing .348/.375/.696 with five home runs and nine doubles in 20 games. He'll face lefty John Means in his first game back.
