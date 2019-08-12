Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run
Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.
Escobar extended a hitless streak to 15 at-bats before a sixth-inning single that preceded his solo shot in the eighth. It was Escobar's 26th home run in 2019. Since the All-Star break, he's knocked in 27 runs in 27 games, placing him among the leaders in RBI (94, 2nd in MLB).
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Pads RBI lead•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Blasts 25th homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Career night against Nats•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Notches two triples•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Homers, triples in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Starts at second with Flores return•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...
-
Week 21 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
An eight-game week for the injury-plagued Yankees makes for a lineup full of sleepers, none...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Urshela, Tauchman unstoppable
Gio Urshela and Mike Tauchman have come out of nowhere to pay big dividends in Fantasy. Scott...
-
Prospects: Lux's path, Allard's chances
While Gavin Lux continues to make a mockery of Triple-A, the Dodgers suddenly find themselves...
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...