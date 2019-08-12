Diamondbacks' Eduardo Escobar: Snaps hitless run

Escobar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 9-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Escobar extended a hitless streak to 15 at-bats before a sixth-inning single that preceded his solo shot in the eighth. It was Escobar's 26th home run in 2019. Since the All-Star break, he's knocked in 27 runs in 27 games, placing him among the leaders in RBI (94, 2nd in MLB).

