Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Sitting for Game 2

Sanchez is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Orioles, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Sanchez will sit for Game 2 of Monday's twin bill after catching all nine innings in Game 1 and going 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts. In his place, Austin Romine is starting at catcher and hitting seventh.

