Athletics' Matt Chapman: Posts three hits

Chapman went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI, two runs and a walk during an 8-4 victory against the Astros on Saturday.

The 26-year-old wasn't able to smack another homer, but he did record three hits for the second time in the weekend series against the Astros. He has five extra-base hits in the first three contests of the four-game set. Chapman is batting .263 with 29 home runs, 70 RBI and 79 runs in 449 at-bats this season.