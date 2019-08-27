Brewers' Mike Moustakas: Exits after HBP

Moustakas left Monday night's game against the Cardinals after being struck by a line drive on the left wrist, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

According to Robert Murray of The Athletic, Moustakas left the matchup with "left palm and wrist pain," and he's likely headed for X-rays. More information on his status should emerge after the game.

