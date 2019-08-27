Twins' Byron Buxton: Suffers setback

Buxton (shoulder) suffered a setback Sunday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Buxton first felt something Sunday and felt it again during batting practice Tuesday. An MRI revealed no structural damage, but his rehab was halted nonetheless, and he'll head to join the big-league club for further evaluation from team doctors. An updated recovery timeline should become available following that evaluation.

