Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Gets day off

Andrus is not in the lineup Thursday against the Mariners.

Andrus has started the past eight games for Texas, slashing .188/.257/.313 with one home run and two stolen bases during that stretch. Danny Santana is starting at shortstop in this one, with Logan Forsythe getting the nod at first base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa manning the hot corner.

