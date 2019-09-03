Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee
Correa (back) hit off a tee Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Correa has missed two weeks with back soreness. It's not clear exactly when he's expected to return, though he's trending in the right direction. The Astros have a 10.5-game division lead, though they're tied with the Yankees for the top spot in the American League, so they'll likely want to get their star shortstop back soon.
More News
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Yet to resume hitting•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Will hit and throw soon•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Takes part in agility drills•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Has encouraging MRI•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Expected to return around Sept. 8•
-
Astros' Carlos Correa: Moving to injured list•
SportsLine's Fantasy Football Draft Strategy Guide
Dominate your draft with our free Draft Strategy Guide, which gives you must-have sleepers, rookies, quarterbacks, and much more!
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Manaea, Lowe return
Gavin Lux may be on his way, but Sept. 1 also reintroduced us to old friends like Sean Manaea...
-
Lux could make Bichette-like impact
Gavin Lux is coming up, and the impact could be considerable, says our Scott White.
-
Week 24 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Mark Canha still isn't getting enough love, but it's the Twins who are the most represented...
-
Week 24 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The two-start sleeper well had gone dry in recent weeks, but it runneth over in Week 24, according...
-
Week 24 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects Report: September call-ups
September call-ups are rarely all that you hope they'll be. Scott White assesses which prospects...