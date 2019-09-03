Astros' Carlos Correa: Hits off tee

Correa (back) hit off a tee Tuesday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Correa has missed two weeks with back soreness. It's not clear exactly when he's expected to return, though he's trending in the right direction. The Astros have a 10.5-game division lead, though they're tied with the Yankees for the top spot in the American League, so they'll likely want to get their star shortstop back soon.

