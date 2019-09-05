Twins' Mitch Garver: Back in action

Garver (jaw) is starting at catcher and hitting sixth Thursday against the Red Sox.

Garver has been cleared to rejoin the lineup for Thursday's series finale after missing the past two games with a sore jaw, which he suffered after taking a foul tip to the mask Monday. Through 78 games this season, the backstop is slashing .273/.356/.618 with a career-high 26 home runs and 57 RBI.

