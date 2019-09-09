Yankees' Gary Sanchez: Gets breather

Sanchez is not in Monday's lineup against the Red Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Sanchez will head to the bench for Monday's series finale against Boston after starting the first three games of the series behind the dish and going 1-for-9 with a double, three RBI and a 4:4 BB:K. In his place, Austin Romine is starting at catcher and hitting ninth.

