White Sox's Zack Collins: Snaps hitless run
Collins went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Saturday's 2-1 extra-inning loss to the Mariners.
Collins' second-inning double snapped an 0-for-19 run of futility. Despite the struggles at the dish, Collins made his fifth straight start Saturday. The White Sox are giving the 2016 first-round pick, who is batting just .113 in the majors, a chance to establish himself against major-league pitching.
