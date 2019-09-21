Yankees' Luke Voit: Heads to bench

Voit is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Voit wore the Golden Sombrero on Friday and is now hitless in his last five games (0-for-18). Mike Ford will get a turn at first base Saturday against right-hander T.J. Zeuch as Aaron Judge serves as the designated hitter.

More News
Our Latest Stories