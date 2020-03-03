Astros' Yordan Alvarez: Scratched from lineup
Alvarez was scratched from the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals for undisclosed reasons, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports.
If the young slugger is dealing with an injury, that should be revealed at manager Dusty Baker's upcoming press conference. Alvarez is looking to build on his incredible rookie season, which saw him win Rookie of the Year despite playing in just 87 games. He hit .313/.412/.655 with 27 homers.
