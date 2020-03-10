Twins' Byron Buxton: Takes live batting practice

Buxton (shoulder) took his first live batting practice session of the spring on Tuesday and reported no issues, MLB.com reports.

If Buxton's shoulder responds well, he'll next take live batting practice again Thursday and Friday. Buxton could then play in a game as soon as next week as he's been cleared for all baseball activities. If he doesn't have a setback, it looks like he could be ready for Opening Day in his return from surgery for a torn labrum.