Buxton (foot) could be ready for game action for the Twins' homestand early next week, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

Buxton traveled to Chicago on Friday, fueling speculation that he could be available for the team's series against the White Sox. However, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said Friday that the team hopes he'll be ready when the Twins return home early next week. Although the 26-year-old avoided the injured list to begin the season, Friday's update indicates that he could miss the entire opening series.