Twins' Byron Buxton: Back in action
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Buxton (foot) will bat ninth and play center field Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Buxton suffered a sprained left foot in an intrasquad game in mid-July but will wind up missing just three regular-season contests. His return pushes Jake Cave back to a bench role.
