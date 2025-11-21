Manoah was non-tendered by Atlanta on Friday.

Manoah ended the 2025 campaign as a member of Atlanta's organization after being designated for assignment by Toronto in late September. He spent the majority of this past season recovering from UCL surgery on his right elbow that he underwent in June of 2024, and he was cleared to make his first rehab start in July. Manoah was reinstated from the 60-day injured list prior to being let go by the Blue Jays, so if he does catch on with a team for 2026, he'll have an opportunity to make his case for a spot on an Opening Day roster during spring training.