Alex Bregman: Becomes free agent after opting out
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Bregman became a free agent after opting out of his contract Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.
Bregman's decision to pass on his $40 million player options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons had been considered a foregone conclusion. He is not going to net that amount on an annual basis on the free-agent market, but the 31-year-old has eyes on a lucrative long-term contract. Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers over 114 regular-season games in 2025 with Boston. The Red Sox are likely to be aggressive in their efforts to re-sign the third baseman, but Bregman will have many suitors.
