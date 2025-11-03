Bregman became a free agent after opting out of his contract Monday, Peter Abraham of the Boston Globe reports.

Bregman's decision to pass on his $40 million player options for the 2026 and 2027 seasons had been considered a foregone conclusion. He is not going to net that amount on an annual basis on the free-agent market, but the 31-year-old has eyes on a lucrative long-term contract. Bregman slashed .273/.360/.462 with 18 homers over 114 regular-season games in 2025 with Boston. The Red Sox are likely to be aggressive in their efforts to re-sign the third baseman, but Bregman will have many suitors.