Houston extended a qualifying offer to Bregman on Monday.

Bregman will have until Nov. 19 to accept or reject the qualifying offer, but it's more likely that the 30-year-old third baseman will decline the offer and enter free agency. Bregman was named as a finalist for Silver Slugger Award for his 2024 regular-season performance, during which he slashed .260/.315/.453 with 30 doubles, 26 home runs and 75 RBI across 634 plate appearances.