Manoah walked two batters and didn't allow a run over two innings during Sunday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks. He didn't factor into the decision.

Manoah looked solid in his first start this spring and managed to work around a pair of walks by inducing two double plays. The right hander's fastball was clocked between 93-to-94 mph in the first inning, which is a substantial uptick after he was sitting between 89-92 mph last September in the minor leagues, per Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register. Manoah's velocity dipped a bit in the second inning, as his fastball sat around 91-92, but it was still a successful spring debut for the 28-year-old, who will need to impress in camp to earn a spot in the Angels' rotation.