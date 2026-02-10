Angels manager Kurt Suzuki said Tuesday that Manoah will have to earn his place in the starting rotation, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

The 26-year-old joined the Halos on a one-year, $1.95 million contract in December, but he was never likely to have much in the form of guaranteed playing time after spending most of 2025 rehabbing from UCL surgery. Manoah should still be the favorite to win a job at the back end of Anaheim's rotation given the club's other starting options.