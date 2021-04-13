site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: angels-anthony-bemboom-back-in-majors | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Back in majors
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Bemboom was recalled prior to Tuesday's game in Kansas City.
Max Stassi (sprained thumb) hit the 10-day injured list, so Bemboom is coming up to serve as the No. 2 catcher in the short term while Kurt Suzuki moves atop the depth chart.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 10 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 11 min read