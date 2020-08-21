Bemboom went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a run-scoring walk in Thursday's loss to San Francisco.
Bemboom entered the game in the second inning after starter Max Stassi was forced to leave after suffering a right-knee contusion. Bemboom took advantage of the opportunity, going deep to right field in the sixth inning and drawing a bases-loaded walk in the seventh. With Jason Castro recently returning to the lineup after missing multiple games due to a stiff neck, Bemboom was essentially serving as an emergency option as the team's third catcher, though he could now be in line for an occasional start if Stassi is forced to miss any time.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Recalled by Angels•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Could provide catching depth•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Optioned to minors•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Called up as third catcher•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent down to Triple-A•