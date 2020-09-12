Bemboom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.

Bemboom's ninth-inning blast off Rockies closer Daniel Bard gave the Angels a short-lived 4-3 lead. The 30-year-old Bemboom now has two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored across 46 plate appearances this season.

