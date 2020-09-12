Bemboom went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 8-4 loss to the Rockies.
Bemboom's ninth-inning blast off Rockies closer Daniel Bard gave the Angels a short-lived 4-3 lead. The 30-year-old Bemboom now has two homers, three RBI and eight runs scored across 46 plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Late addition to lineup•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Belts solo homer•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Recalled by Angels•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Doesn't make Opening Day roster•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Could provide catching depth•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Optioned to minors•