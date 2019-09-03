Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Called up as third catcher
Bemboom was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday.
Bemboom has gotten into 13 games for the Rays and Angels this season, struggling to a .185/.185/.333 slash line. He'll likely serve as the third catcher behind Max Stassi and Kevan Smith down the stretch.
