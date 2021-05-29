site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Called up by Angels
RotoWire Staff
Bemboom was recalled by the Angels on Friday.
Bemboom will join the Angels as a third option behind the plate while Max Stassi (concussion) is sidelined. Jose Iglesias (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
