Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Connects on first career homer
Bemboom went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in a victory over the White Sox on Sunday.
In his final at-bat of the game, Bemboom launched a 422-foot shot to right field with a man aboard. The blast was his first major-league home run and just the fourth hit of his career. Prior to joining the Angels on August 11, the 29-year-old had spent eight seasons in the minors, collecting 34 long balls in 497 games.
