Bemboom's back recently "locked up," preventing the catcher from being able to play, Fabian Ardaya of The Athleticreports.

This information helps explain why the Angels did not go to Bemboom when starting catcher Max Stassi went on the seven-day injured list Thursday due to a concussion. It's unclear how long Bemboom has been dealing with the bad back or how much longer he'll be on the shelf, but the issue is substantial enough that the Angels traded for veteran Drew Butera on Friday to provide catching depth.