Bemboom is not part of the Angels' 30-man roster.
Bemboom was a longshot to break camp with the club as he trails both Jason Castro and Max Stassi on the team's depth chart. However, Bemboom will travel with club as part of the team's three-man taxi squad, per Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com.
