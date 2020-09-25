Bemboom went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Padres on Wednesday.
Bemboom got the start at catcher and slotted into the eighth spot in the order. He capped a three-homer third inning for the Angels with a solo shot to right field. The 30-year-old is slashing .217/.327/.435 with three homers in 57 plate appearances this season.
