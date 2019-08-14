Bemboom is starting at catcher and batting eighth against the Pirates on Wednesday.

Bemboom will make his first start since being recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday. Max Stassi, who has started the last three games at catcher, will get a breather. Bemboom has played in only four games at the major-league level this season, going 3-for-6 with a double and two runs batted in.