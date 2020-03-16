Play

Bemboom was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.

Bemboom got a shot to compete for the backup catcher spot behind Jason Castro this spring, but he did not do enough to make the cut, putting up just a .690 OPS over 18 plate appearances. With Bemboom opening the season in the minors, Max Stassi is now on track to open the regular season as the Angels' No. 2 option behind the plate.

