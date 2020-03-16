Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Optioned to minors
Bemboom was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday.
Bemboom got a shot to compete for the backup catcher spot behind Jason Castro this spring, but he did not do enough to make the cut, putting up just a .690 OPS over 18 plate appearances. With Bemboom opening the season in the minors, Max Stassi is now on track to open the regular season as the Angels' No. 2 option behind the plate.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Called up as third catcher•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent down to Triple-A•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Connects on first career homer•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Making first start for Angels•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent to Los Angeles•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 sleepers, breakouts, busts, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Albies
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Draft Mondesi
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Tauchman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Rankings breakdown: No. 91-100
Closing out the top-100 players in Fantasy baseball in 2020, we're looking at some power/speed...