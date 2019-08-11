Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Recalled from Triple-A
Bemboom was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Kevin Smith was placed on the injured list with back spasms, so the Angels needed to add a second healthy catcher. Max Stassi, who is starting Sunday, will likely get the majority of the playing time in the short term. Bemboom hit .410 with two home runs in 11 games with the Bees after getting traded from the Rays for cash in mid July.
