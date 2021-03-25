site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent down to minors
RotoWire Staff
Mar 25, 2021
Bemboom was optioned by the Angels on Wednesday.
Bemboom was not expected to break camp with the club and struggled at the plate this spring, slashing .150/.190/.150. He'll open the campaign in the minors with Max Stassi and Kurt Suzuki locked into the top two spots on the team's catching depth chart.
