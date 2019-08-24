Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent down to Triple-A
Bemboom was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake on Saturday.
Bemboom was sent down in conjunction with fellow catcher Kevan Smith returning from the injured list. In 22 at-bats with the Angels, Bemboom hit only .136 with one home run and three RBI while striking out nine times.
More News
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Connects on first career homer•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Making first start for Angels•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent to Los Angeles•
-
Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Dropped from 40-man roster•
-
Rays' Anthony Bemboom: Hitting well in rehab assignment•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, picks, lineup
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 23 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a risky proposition here in late August. Scott White...
-
Week 23 Preview: Sleeper hitters
Some less-heralded call-ups could have an impact in the short-term. Scott White looks at the...
-
Prospects: Stashes about to pay off
Don't lose faith in your long-term stashes, says Scott White, as the minor-league regular season...
-
Waivers: Sheffield, Solak, Heaney
A couple of prospect call-ups might be of interest to Fantasy players, according to Scott White....
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...