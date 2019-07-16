Angels' Anthony Bemboom: Sent to Los Angeles
Bemboom was traded from the Rays to the Angels on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.
Bemboom made a brief appearance in the big leagues this season with the Rays, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI over three games. He was just activated from the 60-day injured list Monday after missing time with a left knee sprain, but he'll be ready to contribute with the Angels immediately.
