Bemboom was traded from the Rays to the Angels on Monday in exchange for cash considerations.

Bemboom made a brief appearance in the big leagues this season with the Rays, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI over three games. He was just activated from the 60-day injured list Monday after missing time with a left knee sprain, but he'll be ready to contribute with the Angels immediately.

